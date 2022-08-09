Colts-Texans Game Blog: Leonard on inactive list

HOUSTON — 1:04 p.m. - Houston kicks off to Indy to get the 2022 NFL Season underway! Kickoff goes out of the end-zone. Colts come out on offense
12:15 p.m. - John Doran is in Houston with photojournalist Jim Johnston to cover today's game for WTHR.
PHOTOS: Colts-Texans NFL opener
11:32 a.m. - Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard will not play in today's game.
11:30 a.m. - Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan is preparing for his debut with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday against the Houston Texans after spending his entire 14-year career with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Colts dominated Houston last season, winning the two games by a combined score of 62-3.
Houston has a new coach in Lovie Smith and a rookie starter at running back in Dameon Pierce.
Nelson extension
Saturday night, the Colts announced that they have agreed to a contract extension with All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson.
ESPN reported the deal is worth $80 million over four years, with $60 million guaranteed, making Nelson the highest-paid guard in NFL history.
"Everyone knows what great ability he has, but I think what makes Quenton special is how smart he plays and how instinctive he is," coach Frank Reich said in a statement. "I think that's what takes his game over the top. He's a physically dominant player, but it's his instincts and his intelligence that take him I think to another level."
The Colts also elevated cornerback Tony Brown to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Houston.
Brown signed with the team on Aug. 31, 2022 to be on the practice squad after originally signing as a free agent on March 8, 2022.
Brown has played in 33 career games with Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Green Bay and the Los Angeles Chargers.