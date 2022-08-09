Colts-Texans Game Blog: Leonard on inactive list

New quarterback Matt Ryan will try to help the Colts end a streak of eight straight losses in NFL season openers. Follow the action from Houston in our game blog.

HOUSTON — 1:04 p.m. - Houston kicks off to Indy to get the 2022 NFL Season underway! Kickoff goes out of the end-zone. Colts come out on offense

12:15 p.m. - John Doran is in Houston with photojournalist Jim Johnston to cover today's game for WTHR.

Matt Ryan getting loose about 50 minutes from kickoff #Colts @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/SlvicG2bMH — John Doran (@JohnDoranTV) September 11, 2022

11:32 a.m. - Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard will not play in today's game.

11:30 a.m. - Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan is preparing for his debut with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday against the Houston Texans after spending his entire 14-year career with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Colts dominated Houston last season, winning the two games by a combined score of 62-3.

Houston has a new coach in Lovie Smith and a rookie starter at running back in Dameon Pierce.

Nelson extension

Saturday night, the Colts announced that they have agreed to a contract extension with All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson.

BIG extension for BIG Q. 🤝 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 11, 2022

ESPN reported the deal is worth $80 million over four years, with $60 million guaranteed, making Nelson the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

"Everyone knows what great ability he has, but I think what makes Quenton special is how smart he plays and how instinctive he is," coach Frank Reich said in a statement. "I think that's what takes his game over the top. He's a physically dominant player, but it's his instincts and his intelligence that take him I think to another level."

The Colts also elevated cornerback Tony Brown to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Houston.

Brown signed with the team on Aug. 31, 2022 to be on the practice squad after originally signing as a free agent on March 8, 2022.