Former Colts QB Carson Wentz releases farewell letter to fans, team

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz released a statement Sunday saying his goodbyes to Indianapolis and thanking Hoosiers for their hospitality.

The news broke Wednesday that the Colts had traded Wentz to the Washington Commanders after just one year in Indianapolis.

Wentz posted a letter written to "Colts Nation" on Instagram on Sunday where he addressed his brief time in Indy and expressed his gratitude for his team and the Hoosier state.

"Even though my family's time in Indianapolis has been short, we have loved being part of this community," Wentz wrote. "Colts fans embraced us from the moment we arrived and made us feel at home. Hoosier hospitality is incredible!"

Wentz's year with the Colts was full of ups and downs. There were high hopes as he was reuniting with head coach Frank Reich, who was previously his coach in Philadelphia.

But this season didn't go as fans or the team had hoped. And, after the embarrassing season-ending loss to Jacksonville — one of the worst defeats in franchise history — it became more apparent that the Colts were ready to make some changes.

Wentz ended up being one of those changes.

"To the entire Colts organization, thank you for the opportunity! Ultimately, the season didn’t end the way we wanted, but I’m grateful for the sacrifices each of you made so we could climb the mountain together," Wentz said in his statement.

He added, "The relationships I formed are what I’ll remember most. The brotherhood that existed in the locker room goes well beyond one team or one season, and I have my teammates to thank for helping to create that culture. I appreciate, love and wish nothing but the best for each of you!"

Now Wentz says he has set his sights on his future with the Washington Commanders.