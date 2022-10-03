Indianapolis Colts have plenty of decisions to make heading into free agency

The Colts will need to be aggressive over the next two weeks, and fans should expect the team to be making a lot of moves in the near future.

INDIANAPOLIS — Now that the Indianapolis Colts have traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, general manager Chris Ballard finds himself in the quarterback market — again — and flush with salary cap room to make a splashy move.

The Commanders are taking on Wentz's entire contract, which frees up $28 million in cap space for Indianapolis, giving them the most cap space in the entire NFL this offseason and a lot of options for who could fill Wentz's space.

Colts' QB Options

The Colts do not have a first-round pick, however after the trade, they will own the 42nd pick. If they were to be interested in drafting a quarterback, they would need a big name to fall to them, or, they could potentially trade into the first round to get their guy.

What seems more likely, however, is a new quarterback in the form of a trade. Namely, San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo, who underwent a successful shoulder surgery and will be ready well before training camp time.

The Niners are trying to trade the 30-year-old quarterback to clear the path for No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance, to assume the starting role.

Garoppolo's no trade clause ends next week, and he could be a prime candidate for the Colts.

Another option is Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who would come at a significantly higher price, but he'd also be a much better option short- and long-term than Garoppolo.

Other quarterbacks the Colts could show interest in include Minnesota's Kirk Cousins and free agents Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater.

Other priorities

But Ballard also has other priorities. The team has a long list of free agents, including LT Eric Fisher and RG Mark Glowinski, that he may be seeking replacements for.

Ballard still hopes to lock up All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson with a contract extension, and he's looking to add playmaking receivers and pass rushers, too.

What else? How about landing a dynamic tight end following this week's retirement of two-time Pro Bowler Jack Doyle, or finding a new starting cornerback.

These next few weeks also could mark the end of two local fan favorites: WR T.Y. Hilton and RB Marlon Mack.

Here's a breakdown of the team's free agents:

Unrestricted: LT Eric Fisher, RG Mark Glowinski, CB Xavier Rhodes, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, RB Marlon Mack, WR T.Y. Hilton, WR Zach Pascal, DT Tyquan Lewis, DT Taylor Stallworth, DE Kemoko Turay, OG Chris Reed, S George Odum, S Andrew Sendejo, CB T.J. Carrie, TE Mo-Alie Cox, OT Matt Pryor, LB Matthew Adams, LB Zaire Franklin, DE Isaac Rochell, DT Antwaun Woods, OL Sam Tevi, OL Julie'n Davenport, K Michael Badgley, OL Jake Eldrenkamp.

Restricted: WR Ashton Dulon, LB Skai Moore, DT Rob Windsor, CB Nick Nelson, WR Quartney Davis.