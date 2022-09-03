Fans, players respond to news of Carson Wentz trade

INDIANAPOLIS — The news broke Wednesday that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been traded, and the team, along with fans and players, are all digesting the news — each in their own way.
The Colts traded Wentz to the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
The team had high hopes for Wentz when it gave up this year's first-round draft pick in exchange for snagging Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles last year.
But this season didn't go as fans or the team had hoped. After the embarrassing season-ending loss to Jacksonville — one of the worst defeats in franchise history — questions started to arise about Wentz's future... and if it'd be in Indy.
After one season with the Colts, Wentz's next season will be in Washington with the Commanders, who have agreed to pay the full $28 million owed to Wentz this year.
After the news was announced, the Colts and the Commanders made sure to lighten the mood with gifs waving at each other. How cute.
But the news of Wentz's trade also understandably sparked frustration for players who will now have had five quarterbacks in five years.
Plus, this will be the sixth straight season the Colts won't have the same starting quarterback for Week 1 as it did in the year prior.
Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard tweeted, "Here we go again." He also made sure to offer his best wishes to Wentz.
Wide receiver Michael Pittman, Jr. also wished Wentz well.
Fans have had no shortage of opinions on the trade.
One fan said, "Me to my Colts brothers in sisters" in post with the popularized video of Vice President Kamala Harris calling President Joe Biden after winning the election, saying "We did it, Joe."
Wentz is now affectionately being referred to as "Commander Wentz" and a Twitter account has already been made in his name.
Some fans were not so pleased with the team's decision to trade Wentz after one season.
But others wished him all the best.
As for Wentz's No. 1 fan, Giovanni Hamilton, he was understandably saddened about the news. His family recently moved from Philadelphia to Noblesville, putting him close to his favorite player. In a video posted to Twitter, the Eagles fan said he thinks Wentz will be a good fit for the Commanders. But he did have one question for the Colts: Why Washington?!
"Why did you have to trade him to a team that is the Eagles' rivals?!" he asked. "You could have traded him to any other team!"
Despite the news, Gio made it clear he and his family are sticking around Indy.
"Guys, this does not mean that I'm moving," he said. "We moved because my dad got a job, and we love it here in Indy, so we're staying."
Other fans were ready to have this question answered: Who's taking Wentz's place?
The speculation game heated up Wednesday as fans guessed who would be next on the Colts' quarterback carousel. For now, we'll have to just wait and see. It looks like the Colts will be spending yet another off-season figuring out who's going to lead their team. Hopefully whoever's next will stick around.