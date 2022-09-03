Fans, players respond to news of Carson Wentz trade

The Colts and the Commanders made sure to lighten the mood with gifs they posted on Twitter. Some fans were happy while others were tired of the turnover.

INDIANAPOLIS — The news broke Wednesday that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been traded, and the team, along with fans and players, are all digesting the news — each in their own way.

The Colts traded Wentz to the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The team had high hopes for Wentz when it gave up this year's first-round draft pick in exchange for snagging Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

But this season didn't go as fans or the team had hoped. After the embarrassing season-ending loss to Jacksonville — one of the worst defeats in franchise history — questions started to arise about Wentz's future... and if it'd be in Indy.

After one season with the Colts, Wentz's next season will be in Washington with the Commanders, who have agreed to pay the full $28 million owed to Wentz this year.

The details are below. Washington will also pick up Carson Wentz’s entire $28 million contract. So #Colts cap space 📈 and you know Chris Ballard LOVES his picks.



In my opinion, after the way things panned out this year, this is the best case scenario. https://t.co/I8HU3v2lsO — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) March 9, 2022

Incredible that the Colts traded Wentz before the Eagles even used the 1st-round pick they got from the Colts for Wentz. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) March 9, 2022

After the news was announced, the Colts and the Commanders made sure to lighten the mood with gifs waving at each other. How cute.

But the news of Wentz's trade also understandably sparked frustration for players who will now have had five quarterbacks in five years.

Plus, this will be the sixth straight season the Colts won't have the same starting quarterback for Week 1 as it did in the year prior.

Colts' Week 1 starting QB by year:

2016: Andrew Luck

2017: Scott Tolzien

2018: Andrew Luck

2019: Jacoby Brissett

2020: Philip Rivers

2021: Carson Wentz

2022: TBD



For the 6th straight season, Indy won't have the same starting QB in Week 1 as it did the year before. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 9, 2022

Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard tweeted, "Here we go again." He also made sure to offer his best wishes to Wentz.

Here we go again! About to be 5 years with the Colts and 5 different QBs! Thank you Carson for everything this year my guy! Wish you nothing but the best! — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 9, 2022

Wide receiver Michael Pittman, Jr. also wished Wentz well.

Appreciate you @cj_wentz. Great teammate and friend! He will be great! — MPJ (@MikePitt_Jr) March 9, 2022

Fans have had no shortage of opinions on the trade.

One fan said, "Me to my Colts brothers in sisters" in post with the popularized video of Vice President Kamala Harris calling President Joe Biden after winning the election, saying "We did it, Joe."

Me to my Colts brothers and sisters pic.twitter.com/g5pY1gjaSH — The French Fry Skier (@JayVeeThree) March 9, 2022

Wentz is now affectionately being referred to as "Commander Wentz" and a Twitter account has already been made in his name.

Some fans were not so pleased with the team's decision to trade Wentz after one season.

The Colts gave up a 1st and 3rd, had the perfect setup with Reich, a good OL, and a dominant running game, and gave up on Wentz already after 1 season.



That should tell you all you need to know... pic.twitter.com/j0LWXK36Bn — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) March 9, 2022

But others wished him all the best.

Good luck @cj_wentz on your future. Really wish you the best with the Commanders and appreciate all you gave for the Colts, regardless of what others think and the outcome! Go kick ass and being a great man! — Derek Larger (@derek_larger) March 9, 2022

As for Wentz's No. 1 fan, Giovanni Hamilton, he was understandably saddened about the news. His family recently moved from Philadelphia to Noblesville, putting him close to his favorite player. In a video posted to Twitter, the Eagles fan said he thinks Wentz will be a good fit for the Commanders. But he did have one question for the Colts: Why Washington?!

"Why did you have to trade him to a team that is the Eagles' rivals?!" he asked. "You could have traded him to any other team!"

Hey guys sad news, the @Colts traded Carson. Why did you guys have to send him to a huge rival of my Eagles though?😭



I love you Carson and I know you are gonna do good wherever you go man.



Every body keeps asking if we are moving and the answer is no, I love it in Indy pic.twitter.com/7p4UN7XRun — The Giovanni Show Podcast (@GioThePodcaster) March 9, 2022

Despite the news, Gio made it clear he and his family are sticking around Indy.

"Guys, this does not mean that I'm moving," he said. "We moved because my dad got a job, and we love it here in Indy, so we're staying."

Other fans were ready to have this question answered: Who's taking Wentz's place?

The speculation game heated up Wednesday as fans guessed who would be next on the Colts' quarterback carousel. For now, we'll have to just wait and see. It looks like the Colts will be spending yet another off-season figuring out who's going to lead their team. Hopefully whoever's next will stick around.