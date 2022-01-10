Who do you blame after Colts' end-of-season collapse?

The Colts need to find a pass rush, the defensive secondary is average at best, and they need wide receivers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes you have to step back from an experience to really process it.

After watching the Colts collapse on Sunday, I decided to stop and reflect before sharing my true feelings.

Since 1992, I have traveled all across the country covering the Colts for Channel 13. I have seen some bad football in my days!

From Jeff George to Harbaugh, Manning and more, I have also witnessed some amazing football games.

Nothing really surprises me anymore — until Sunday.

I was stunned and shocked to see the Colts roll over like a puppy wanting his belly rubbed.

No sense of urgency or enthusiasm. No player leadership. No fire.

All season long, this team found lucky breaks. When they needed a big turnover or a big play, they seemed to get it.

Sure, they had some big wins along the way — but it was all just a house of cards.

Jonathan Taylor is a very special talent. He helped the Colts hide their flaws, until the final two weeks.

For the fifth consecutive year, the Colts are asking themselves the big question: Do we really have a starting quarterback that can lead this franchise?

The past four weeks it was glaring Wentz is on the struggle bus. He was inaccurate, he held onto the ball too long, and he can't anticipate open receivers.

Wentz was careless with the ball. He coughed it up twice on Sunday at the worst possible times.

Carson Wentz will cost the Colts $28 million next year. That's the 10th-largest cap hit for an NFL player.

They gave up a first-round pick this year to pull off the deal. If the Colts wanted to cut him, it would cost the franchise $15 million and we would be back to square one, looking for a QB.

No, Andrew Luck is not coming back.

The Colts had seven Pro Bowl players on this roster. I'm not sure any of them made a meaningful play against Jacksonville.

It will be a long offseason for guys like Kenny Moore, Darius Leonard and that high-priced offensive line.

The Colts were sleepwalking the past two weeks of the season. They needed one win to get in the playoffs.

Who do you blame? Coach Frank Reich got a five-year contract extension at the beginning of the season. I don't think owner Jim Irsay is ready to walk away from that deal yet.

Coach Frank Reich presser. .”it’s a scar and we will overcome it …this could be the start of a new beginning “ — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) January 10, 2022

General Manager Chris Ballard also got a new deal. Is he to blame for this roster?

It is another monster offseason for the Colts. They need to find a pass rush, the defensive secondary is average at best, and they need wide receivers.

But the big question still to be answered is the future of Carson Wentz. Is he the guy who can lead this franchise to the Super Bowl?