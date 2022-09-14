Brickyard returning to August in 2023

From 1994 to 2006, the Brickyard 400 was held in August, but for 16 of the last 17 years, the Brickyard took place in July or September.

INDIANAPOLIS — NASCAR announced its 2023 schedule Wednesday afternoon, which includes three races planned in August at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Brickyard Weekend will take place Aug. 11-13, 2023, on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile IMS road course in three series.

The lineup includes:

Saturday, Aug. 12: Gallagher Grand Prix (NTT INDYCAR SERIES)

Saturday, Aug. 12: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Sunday, Aug. 13: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (NASCAR Cup Series)

From 1994 to 2006, the Brickyard 400 was held in August, but for 16 of the last 17 years, the Brickyard took place in July or September, with the exception being the first event with all three races on the road course in mid-August 2021.

"August was the original home for the Brickyard 400 in 1994 and the original Brickyard Weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES together in 2021, so we’re happy to see the races return to a date that’s popular with fans and with plenty of history," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a news release.

With Brickyard Weekend returning to its original month, the 2023 event will take place on the eve of the 114th anniversary of the first motor race at IMS, which was a series of motorcycle races on Aug. 14, 1909, on the 2.5-mile oval.

This will be the third consecutive year all three races will take place on the IMS road course during the same weekend.

Those who attended Brickyard Weekend in 2022 have a limited time to secure their tickets for the 2023 events. Those who did not go in 2022 can submit a ticket application for the 2023 Brickyard Weekend at this link.

Tickets go on sale to the general public in the fall.

Tyler Reddick (Verizon 200 at the Brickyard), AJ Allmendinger (Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard) and Alexander Rossi (Gallagher Grand Prix) were the winners at the 2022 Brickyard Weekend.