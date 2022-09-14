$950,000 awarded to Indiana nonprofits to help with affordable housing

The organizations will provide tenant-based rental assistance and supportive services to people with serious mental illness or a chronic chemical addiction.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced $950,000 in grants to four nonprofits as part of the Indiana Housing First Program.

The organizations will provide tenant-based rental assistance and supportive services to people with serious mental illness or a chronic chemical addiction and facing a housing crisis.

“Affordable housing is vital to ensure Hoosiers can live, work and play right here in Indiana,” Crouch said. “The grantees will only add value to our network of housing partners to continue providing housing and services to Hoosiers recovering from addiction and mental illness.”

Indiana Housing First Program funds were awarded to the following organizations:

Housing Opportunities: $300,000

HVAF of Indiana: $300,000

LTHC Homeless Services: $190,000

YWCA of Northeast Indiana: $160,000

The Indiana Housing First Program connects people to housing without conditions such as sobriety or participation in supportive services. Participants must have a lease and pay a percentage of their monthly income toward rent.