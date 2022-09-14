Indy DPW attracts new employees with up to $2K sign-on bonuses

All Indy DPW employees within AFSCME Local 725 and AFSCME Local 3131 are eligible for the programs. This includes the Operations, Solid Waste and Fleet Divisions.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is attracting new employees by offering thousands of dollars in bonuses.

Indy DPW announced Wednesday the creation of their sign-on bonus and referral bonus programs. The programs aim to attract and retain workers within Indy DPW's AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) union positions.

“Like many employers, we are seeing higher vacancies for positions throughout our Department, particularly for those jobs requiring certifications, such as a Commercial Driver's License,” said Amanda Ortman, Interim Director of Indy DPW. “The open positions include solid waste drivers, street sweeper operators, and maintenance technicians for large vehicles, such as snow trucks. These new incentives make us more competitive in the current marketplace."

These are the two new programs being offered:

Sign-On Bonus Program: Provides up to $2,000 to newly hired AFSCME union employees. Referral Bonus Program: Provides a bonus to current Indy DPW employees who refer candidates hired for open AFSCME union positions. The referring employee may be eligible to receive $1,000.