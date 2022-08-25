Citizens Energy tells apartment tenants that agreement over unpaid water bills could come soon

Residents of four communities had been told their water would be shut off Sept. 30 if JPC Affordable Housing didn't come up with a payment plan.

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of four Indianapolis apartment complexes got an update Wednesday on whether they'll still have running water next month.

The property owners for Berkley Commons, Capital Place, Covington Square and Woods at Oak Crossing owe Citizens Energy more than $8 million in unpaid utility bills.

Residents were told their water would be shut off Sept. 30 if JPC Affordable Housing didn't come up with a payment plan.

On Thursday, Citizens Energy updated residents, saying most of the negotiations are done and agreements should be ready to sign "in a few days."

"If this doesn't work out, this is a huge issue for the city of Indianapolis," said David Greene Sr., president of Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis. "We don't have space for all of these residents to go somewhere else. We do not have enough literal physical housing to do that."

Three separate lawsuits were filed against the property managers back in April by Citizens Energy, the city and Indiana's attorney general.

13News has learned lenders also filed for foreclosure to get new management for those apartment complexes.