FIRST LOOK: IPS unveils 'Rebuilding Stronger' plan

IPS is proposing drastic changes for its schools. Here's what you need to know.

How the changes impact your family will depend on where you live and what schools your kids attend.

IPS has spent months drafting the plan to help the district adjust to changing demographics and increasing costs.

The plan is a sweeping overhaul of IPS schools that could dramatically change how students learn.

There are seven main changes the district is planning to make:

IPS officials hope that the "Rebuilding Stronger" plan will help them meet those goals while addressing the district's challenges.

IPS officials tell us they had four main goals when developing this program.

REORGANIZING ELEMENTARY & MIDDLE SCHOOLS :

The plan calls for keeping IPS high schools the same, but all other schools will see changes. Every elementary school will have at least 350 Kindergarten through fifth-grade students. Every middle school will have at least 500 sixth- to eighth-grade students.

There are a few changes here: Right now some IPS schools run from kindergarten through eighth grade, while some middle schools are only for seventh and eighth graders. Additionally, the number of students will be higher than some schools have now. That will allow the district to offer more consistent options across schools.

“We have an incredible diversity of academic program options in our district — options that provide our students with great experiences,” said Johnson. “But today, they’re not available at many of our schools — especially traditional neighborhood schools.”

The goal is to change that moving forward. According to the plan, every IPS elementary school will offer:

Art

Music

Physical education

Technology

Dedicated reading programs

Library access

College & career preparation

High school connections

Every middle school will offer:

An option to learn to play an instrument, join a choir, or study visual arts

Dedicated student athletics training

Advanced math programming

College and career preparations

Foreign language classes

Civics and social studies classes

IPS also plans to close its only existing pre-K center and open five new ones at schools across the district. The new pre-K options would come to the following schools: