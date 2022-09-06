Is your 4th grader behind in school? New data shows they might be.

The study from the National Center for Education Statistics shows that for 4th grade students, assessments scores in both reading and math dropped in just two years.

INDIANAPOLIS — New data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) shows just how much the coronavirus pandemic impacted learning for some students.

In 2020, students of all ages were challenged by online learning, at-home schooling and virtual instruction. After reviewing the National Assessment of Education Progress in reading and mathematics, it is clear that some elementary students suffered as a result.

The NCES looked at assessment scores of 9-year-old students, or 4th graders, in 2020 and compared that data to 2022.

The study shows assessments scores in both reading and math dropped in just two years.

For the reading assessment, the score dropped by five points. The study shows that is the largest score drop since 1990.

Additionally, the mathematics score also dropped. The seven-point decline was the first ever drop in that category, with records dating back to 1973.

While both scores dropped for all students, the data shows the scores declined even more for lower-performing students. That means students who may have already been behind in school suffered the most during the pandemic.

13News is reaching out to some of the largest school districts in central Indiana to see how they are combatting the declining assessment scores.

Some of those school districts include Indianapolis Public Schools, Hamilton Southeastern Schools, and Perry Township Schools.