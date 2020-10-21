All requests must be received by the county clerk’s office no later than Thursday, Oct. 22.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're getting down to crunch time and Hoosiers are getting a friendly reminder of the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the 2020 General Election.

Registered voters can request an absentee ballot online at www.IndianaVoters.com. Voters must return their absentee ballots before Election Day.

To date, 547,268 absentee-by-mail ballots have been requested statewide.

If a voter has questions about the status of their absentee ballot, they can visit www.IndianaVoters.com to track their ballot. Voters can also contact their county clerk’s office.

Hoosiers who want to vote early may do so in person at their county clerk’s office, and at satellite locations in some counties. Anyone can vote early in-person, no excuse needed.