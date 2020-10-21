Satellite early voting opens today in Johnson County

The early voting sites are open until 7 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Satellite early voting centers open Wednesday for the first time for this general election in Johnson County.

The line was about 200 people deep at the Johnson County White River Branch when voting began at 10 a.m.

Voters needed about an hour to get through the line.

The voting center is open until about 7 p.m.

Before Wednesday 11,001 people had already voted at the courthouse.

Current satellite voting sites include:

White River Public Library, 1664 Library Boulevard, Greenwood, IN 46143

Trafalgar Public Library, 424 S. Tower Street, Trafalgar, IN 46181

Franklin Community Center, 396 Branigan Boulevard and State Street, Franklin, IN 46131

John R. Drybread Community Center, 100 E. Main Cross Street, Edinburgh, IN 46124