Satellite early voting opens today in Johnson County

INDIANAPOLIS — Satellite early voting centers open Wednesday for the first time for this general election in Johnson County.
The line was about 200 people deep at the Johnson County White River Branch when voting began at 10 a.m.
Voters needed about an hour to get through the line.
The voting center is open until about 7 p.m.
Before Wednesday 11,001 people had already voted at the courthouse.
Current satellite voting sites include:
- White River Public Library, 1664 Library Boulevard, Greenwood, IN 46143
- Trafalgar Public Library, 424 S. Tower Street, Trafalgar, IN 46181
- Franklin Community Center, 396 Branigan Boulevard and State Street, Franklin, IN 46131
- John R. Drybread Community Center, 100 E. Main Cross Street, Edinburgh, IN 46124
To see a full list of voting sites in Johnson County and when they're open, click here.