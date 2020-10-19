Mike Pence to return to Indy to vote early

The Vice President's communications director said he would be back in Indianapolis Friday for early voting.

INDIANAPOLIS — After canceling an earlier trip, Vice President Mike Pence will come back to Indianapolis to vote early. That's according to his communications director, Katie Mills.

Mills released Pence's travel schedule this week on Twitter. She said he is set to appear in Fort Wayne Thursday and in Indianapolis Friday for early voting before going to Pittsburgh.

The Vice President and Second Lady, Karen Pence had originally planned to vote early in Indianapolis, Friday, Oct. 9. That trip was canceled Oct. 8 for unknown reasons. At the time, the Vice President said he looked forward to rescheduling the trip in the near future.

This Week for @Mike_Pence:

Monday: Bangor, ME & Middletown, PA

Tuesday: WH Coronavirus Task Force Meeting

Wed: Portsmouth, NH & Cincinnati, OH

Thursday: Pontiac, MI & Fort Wayne, IN

Friday: Early Voting in Indiana & Pittsburgh

Saturday: Tallahassee, FL & Jacksonville, FL — Katie Miller (@VPComDir) October 19, 2020

After the cancellation of the first trip, some viewers asked about Pence's eligibility to vote in Indiana, given his residency. Since Pence is temporarily living in government-provided housing, his residency defaults back to his last legal address: the governor's mansion on North Meridian Street.

That address is also the legal address listed for current Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. But the issue of having the same legal address has never been taken to court, so it's untested.

13News learned the Pences requested absentee ballots from the Marion County Clerk's Office prior to the first planned trip. It's unclear whether they plan to drop off those ballots in person, or spoil them and vote on a machine.