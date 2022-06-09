$100K, $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

The $100,000 winning ticket was sold in Rochester, while the $50,000 ticket was purchased at a Kroger on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — It may not be the jackpot, but two Hoosiers are sure to be satisfied with their winning tickets after Monday night's drawing.

A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Rochester at a Kroger Fuel Center located at 2040 Main St. The ticket matched four out of five numbers, as well as the Powerball, and included the Power Play option to double the prize amount.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on what to know before buying lottery tickets.

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased in Indianapolis at the Kroger located at 5350 Thompson Road on the city's southeast side. The ticket matched four out of five numbers, as well as the Powerball.

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing were 2-10-35-44-26 with a Powerball of 4.

In a June 3 drawing, two tickets sold in Indianapolis matched all five numbers in the CA$H 5 jackpot drawing. The total jackpot was estimated at $785,500, meaning each winning ticket was worth an estimated $392,750.

If you have a winning ticket, the Hoosier Lottery recommends you consider meeting with a financial advisor and contacting Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on how to claim your prize.

The Hoosier Lottery also encourages responsible play of their games and recommends anyone who feels they need help to call the Problem Gaming Helpline at 1-800-994-8448.

Click here for more information on the Hoosier Lottery.