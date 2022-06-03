2 winning tickets sold in central Indiana for $785,500 Hoosier Lottery drawing

The lottery is searching for the winners in the June 3rd CA$H 5 drawing.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of central Indiana lottery players are nearly $400,000 richer after a recent drawing.

The Hoosier Lottery said two tickets matching all five numbers in the Friday, June 3, 2022, CA$H 5 jackpot drawing were sold in the Indianapolis area. The total jackpot was estimated at $785,500, meaning each winning ticket is worth an estimated $392,750.

The lottery said one of the winning tickets was sold at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment Office on North Meridian Street and the other was sold at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at SR 37 and East 131st Street in Fishers.

The winning numbers in the June 3 drawing were 21-28-30-37-43. CA$H 5 drawings are held daily at 11 p.m. ET, with tickets matching at least two of the numbers winning prizes ranging from a free CA$H 5 ticket to the jackpot, which resets after each win. In all, the Hoosier Lottery said over 8,300 tickets won a prize in Friday's drawing.

The jackpot win was the first in over six weeks, when a ticket worth $602,500 was sold in Hammond on April 19, the Hoosier Lottery said. Monday's jackpot is estimated at $85,000.

If you have a winning ticket, the Hoosier Lottery recommends you consider meeting with a financial advisor and contacting Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on how to claim your prize.