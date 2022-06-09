Gov. Holcomb proposes returning $1 billion to Hoosier taxpayers

The proposal comes following higher than expected revenue performance this fiscal year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb today announced a plan to return $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers, following higher than expected revenue performance this fiscal year.

Each taxpayer would get about $225. That's in addition to the $125 Hoosiers are currently getting from the state's automatic taxpayer refund. All told, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350; a married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on lawmakers proposing another tax refund to help Hoosiers with inflation.

“Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state’s success,” Holcomb said.

The governor has already met with legislators to outline his plan.

“I’ve committed to work with them to call a special session before the end of June to take action to align this second round of returns with our current ATR,” Holcomb said.

The governor's office said revenues for 11 months of the fiscal year are $1.075 billion over forecast. The revenue for just May was $209 million over forecast.