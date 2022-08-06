Indianapolis man charged with murder in ex-girlfriend's hit-and-run death

Kyle Rigdon was arrested two days after Kayla Bowling was hit and killed on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is facing a murder charge for allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend with his vehicle, killing her.

Prosecutors charged 27-year-old Kyle Rigdon with murder Wednesday for the death of 29-year-old Kayla Bowling. Bowling was riding her bicycle on South Rural Street on June 1 when she was hit.

Investigators say Bowling gave police information about the suspect before she died. That information, police said, led to Rigdon's arrest on June 3.

According to court documents, Rigdon and Bowling had dated for a time and had broken up about a month before her death, according to her father. Bowling's father also told police that Rigdon had been stalking his daughter and even showed up at the house with a knife and slashed her tires.

"I went back in the house to get my gun. I came back out and he was gone. I called 911, nobody ever showed up — nobody," said Bowling's father, Robert, explaining that Rigdon stalked his daughter after their recent breakup.

"There's nowhere she could go where he didn't end up," Bowling said.

In court documents, Bowling's mother told police that her daughter had told her several times that Rigdon "was going to kill her..."

"She was afraid he was going to kill her. She says, 'If I ever die, look at my phone. I got the evidence,'" Robert Bowling said.

The court documents allege Rigdon visited his son the day after Bowling's death, didn't say much and gave his son $100 before he left. The mother of the boy was able to provide police with pictures of Rigdon's damaged car.