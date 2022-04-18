WonderRoad announces daily lineup for new 2-day music festival in Indy

The daily lineup comes as a benefit to fans as this festival gives the option of buying either one or two-day tickets.

INDIANAPOLIS — WonderRoad, a new two-day music festival coming to downtown Indianapolis this summer, released a list of bands and artists that fans can expect to see and what days they're scheduled to take the stage.

WonderRoad will take place at Garfield Park on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12. The festival's inaugural lineup includes headliners like Vampire Weekend, Milky Chance and Chvrches.

The festival announced its daily lineups last week. Here's who you can expect to see take the stage each day of the festival:

Saturday: Vampire Weekend, Chvrches, Hippo Campus, Wrabel, Ripe, Noga Erez, John Harvie, Motherfold, 81355, Goldpark, Detention, Fern Murphy, Huckleberry Funk and the Vindys.

Vampire Weekend, Chvrches, Hippo Campus, Wrabel, Ripe, Noga Erez, John Harvie, Motherfold, 81355, Goldpark, Detention, Fern Murphy, Huckleberry Funk and the Vindys. Sunday: Lord Huron, Bastille, Mat Kearney, Milky Chance, The Blue Stones, Reignwolf, Taylor Bannett, Des Rocs, Leah Kate, Hembree, The Protest, .waverunner and The Palace

The daily lineup comes as a benefit to fans as this festival gives the option of buying either one or two-day tickets.

According to the festival's website, two-day general admission tickets for adults are $199.50 and a one-day ticket is $119.50. Something of note for fans eyeing those one-day passes—the website says that, like VIP tickets, there's only a limited number of one-day passes being sold.

VIP tickets are being sold for $475 for adults and $250 for children. People who upgrade to VIP will watch shows from a "special VIP viewing" area and get to enjoy a VIP-only lounge that is stocked with food and drinks. VIPs will also get access to a private bar and air-conditioned restrooms.