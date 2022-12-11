Garfield Park hosting new 2-day music festival in June 2022

Two-day festival passes start at $99.50 and go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new, two-day musical festival is coming to the south side of Indianapolis in 2022.

"WonderRoad" will take place at Garfield Park, located at 2345 Pagoda Drive, near East Raymond Street and Madison Avenue, on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.

The inaugural lineup will include headliners Vampire Weekend and Lord Huron, as well as English band Bastille, Scotland's Chvrches, German group Milky Chance, Bishop Briggs and more.

Two-day festival passes start at $99.50 and go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be bought online or at the HI-FI box office, located at 1043 Virginia Ave. in Fountain Square.

“We are excited at the opportunity to host WonderRoad in our city,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a news release. “Indianapolis is known for its thriving arts community, as well as a tradition of musical excellence and innovation. WonderRoad is a great fit within that rich history, and we look forward to extending Hoosier hospitality to those attending from across the country and neighborhoods right here at home.”

In addition to hosting the festival at Garfield Park, WonderRoad announced a $25,000 grant to Indy Parks, which will be used toward the 2022 Indy Parks Summer Concert and Movie series.

The festival is being put on by Elevation Festivals, the creators and producers of "WonderStruck in Cleveland" and the "WonderBus Music & Arts Festival" in Columbus, Ohio.

Click here for more information.