ZZ Top to perform in downtown Indianapolis in August

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band ZZ Top announced their 2022 summer tour will include a show in downtown Indianapolis.

ZZ Top's "Raw Whiskey Tour" includes a show in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, July 5 and they'll return to Indiana for a show at TCU Ampitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis on Friday, Aug. 26.

Tickets for the Indianapolis show go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at LiveNation.com.

The band, affectionately known as "That Little Ol' Band From Texas," has been making music for well over a half-century.

ZZ Top — which has become virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain — has served up hits like "La Grange" and "Gimme All Your Lovin'" to millions of fans across the globe.

ZZ Top has sold hundreds of millions of records over the course of their career, a news release said, and they've been officially designated as Heroes of The State of Texas.

The band was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.