Pitbull, Iggy Azalea to perform in Noblesville this summer

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Pitbull is bringing his "Can't Stop Us Now" tour to Noblesville this summer.

"Mr. Worldwide" will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, Sept. 2. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET, with Iggy Azalea and SiriusXM Globalization DJs opening the show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can also click here to register for early access to tickets. Those who register will get a password via text and email 25 minutes before the presale begins.

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Pitbull has sold more than 25 million albums and exceeds 15 billion views of his music videos.

Pitbull has had 10 songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)," "Give Me Everything" (featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer), "Feel This Moment" (featuring Christina Aguilera) and "Timber" (featuring Ke$ha).

Azalea released her latest album, "The End of an Era," in 2021. In 2014, the rapper had three songs reach the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100: "Fancy" (featuring Charli XCX), "Black Widow" (featuring Rita Ora) and "Problem" (as a featured artist on Ariana Grande's song).

In 2015, Azalea was nominated for four Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Record of the Year ("Fancy").