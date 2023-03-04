'This is hard' | Whiteland family devastated by tornado prepares to leave home

Families hit hard by Friday's tornado packed up boxes and board up windows, cleaning up what's left of their homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITELAND, Ind. — Just days after destructive tornadoes swept through central Indiana, the work to clean up after the storm is continuing in Whiteland.

Monday, utility crews worked for hours to repair downed power lines. Families hit hard by the tornado pack up boxes and board up windows, working to clean up what's left of their homes.

"I didn't think we were ever going to have to move again," said Carolyn King, whose Whiteland home was destroyed by a tornado.

It was a home she never expected to leave. King and her husband Larry, together with family, friends and community members, now work to pack it up.

"Yeah, wow," King said. "This is hard."

Tornadoes that hit central Indiana on Friday night have torn apart nearly every home on her block.

"This lady over here lost her home, she's 90 years old. Bless her heart, she couldn't get out of her house," King said. "These people here, I don't know how they survived that. The whole half of the house is gone. Our garage is gone."

The destruction left behind now sits out on Whiteland lawns. Still, what's here is a far better sight than after the storm first hit. But getting everything torn down and cleaned up will take time, according to Eric Funkhouser, Whiteland's fire chief and incident commander.

"This is just going to be a process. It'll take months before it's all said and done," Funkhouser said. "But the progress that we’ve seen in 72 hours in this community is amazing."

Funkhouser said roads in the area are now back open, except where US 31 is down to one lane. Throughout the day Monday, utility crews worked tirelessly to get the lights back on for residents whose homes are still standing.

With another round of severe weather expected Tuesday night, emergency crews are keeping a close eye on the next storm's path.

"With power being out in some of these areas, we talked today about one of the tornado sirens may not be functional. So we're going to go through the neighborhoods tomorrow and just talk to people. You know, these structures are not stable structures after having one storm go through with that amount of wind and all the damage. We want people to find a safe place," Funkhouser said.

As the sun sets on the King home Monday, her hope for the Whiteland community is rising.

"I renewed my faith in people. It's amazing. It's been amazing the help. The Red Cross, people coming by, I didn't even have to try and find resources," King said.

A steady stream of food, supplies and volunteers have come past their home throughout the day, everyone ready to help.

"A high school student came and helped us and we didn't even know them and they worked all day," King said. "All day."

With so much of the lives her family built now scattered to the wind, King said it's gratitude filling their family, their community, back up.

"It's ... I don't even have words," King said. "We're so thankful. We're so thankful we're OK and none of our neighbors were harmed."

As the city and county work to continue the clean up, the city of Whiteland has implemented a curfew from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. daily to keep emergency personnel and the community safe.

Those interested in volunteering to help Whiteland tornado victims or anyone in the community in need of help or resources can contact 317-671-6521 or email whitelandtornadorelief@gmail.com.