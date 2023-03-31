Whiteland took 'direct hit' in storm, sheriff says 'stay out'

Sheriff Burgess warned of live power lines that are down in yards and roadways that are "extremely dangerous."

WHITELAND, Ind. — Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess is asking residents to stay out of Whiteland after police said the town took a "direct hit" during a severe weather outbreak that wreaked havoc across Indiana.

"Please stay away from the WHITELAND area if you do not live there. Please avoid the roads around WHITELAND as well," Burgess said.

Burgess said multiple agencies were working to check on residences and buildings in the area.

"The town has received a lot of storm damage," Burgess said.

Whiteland police said power and communication were limited.

Preliminary reports indicating the southern part of town took a direct hit. Power and communication are limited. If you need help and can not get out via voice, please utilize the text to 911. — Whiteland Police (@WhitelandPolice) April 1, 2023

Photos show downed trees littered across homes and yards and powerlines in roadways.

One photo showed a whole section of power lines down on the U.S. 31 southbound lane just south of Whiteland Rd.

And that damage poses a serious threat to residents.

"We are asking people to stay out of WHITELAND, do not come to look at the storm damage. There are live power lines that are down in yards and roadways and is extremely dangerous," Burgess said.

A temporary shelter was set up at Whiteland High School for residents who need a place to go.

We are opening up Whiteland High School as a shelter for anyone that needs to use the restroom and get out of the weather. No specific door number given. Just head that way. — Whiteland Police (@WhitelandPolice) April 1, 2023

First responders' efforts will last well into the morning, Burgess said.

"We do not know the extent of damage as we will need to wait until daylight so we can survey the area," he said.

The storm damage was seen well outside Whiteland and in other parts of Johnson County.

Burgess said agencies are tending to those areas in need.

Plus, the storms knocked out power for tens of thousands of people across the state.

"Power companies are working very hard to restore power, allow them to do their jobs," Burgess said. "We ask the public to be patient."