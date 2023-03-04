Rescue group takes in exotic animals while families rebuild from storm

A Critter's Chance is encouraging anyone in Morgan or Johnson counties who have been displaced and need help with temporary housing for their pets, to reach out.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Friday night's powerful storm ripped the roof off of Spring Lake Apartments in Martinsville and laid waste to parts of Morgan and Johnson counties.

Residents of that apartment complex took cover and found safety, but some of their pets were left behind or ran away out of fear.

The Morgan County Humane Society is caring for at least 20 pets displaced by the storm.

A Critter's Chance in Plainfield specializes in rescue and rehabilitation of exotic pets. It, too, is chipping in to help those affected by the storms.

A Critter's Chance rescued a bearded dragon and axolotl that were found in the debris at Spring Lake Apartments.

The rescue organization shared a photo of the aftermath from the home where the axolotl was found and said they were able to find the owners for both the bearded dragon and the axolotl.

Morgan County was hit hard by two tornadoes overnight Friday. One was an EF-2 that touched down near Martinsville and the other was an EF-3 tornado that started in Owen County and traveled into Morgan County.

Johnson County was hit hard, too. An EF-3 tornado ripped through Whiteland and an EF-0 struck Bargersville.

A Critter's Chance is encouraging anyone in Morgan or Johnson counties who have been displaced and need help with temporary housing for their pets, to reach out.

On the flip side, in order for A Critter's Chance and the Morgan County Humane Society to help those affected, they need monetary donations as well as food and other items that will allow them to care for animals until their owners find a new place to live.