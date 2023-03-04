Clark-Pleasant teachers and staff volunteer for Whiteland tornado victims

School was canceled Monday in Whiteland after tornadoes tore through the town Friday night, but school staff was out helping clean up.

WHITELAND, Ind. — At Whiteland Community High School, on what should have been their first day back from spring break, nearly 200 Clark-Pleasant teachers and staff boarded school buses to share a life lesson with their community.

Tornado damage canceled classes Monday, so instead, this small army of Whiteland Warriors set out to help their neighbors in need.

Monica Lemon, a kindergarten teacher at Pleasant Crossing Elementary, has spent her entire 35-year teaching career in Whiteland.

She said she had to be there for these families.

"Because if this happened to me, I’d want someone to come and help me - do unto others - and this is my community where I work and teach and love these kids and love the families," Lemon said. "That's why. All these people are taking the time out to come and help and just to show the love - love for the community, for our people for our school corporation.”

The work they did Monday is physical.

The damage – extensive.

Trees and debris are scattered all over the Park Forest neighborhood.

Whiteland’s athletic director lives in the neighborhood. His house escaped serious damage, but he's part of the team helping out.

"I grew up here. I’m from here. This is what you do around here," David Edens said. "When there’s a need, we fill it."

There’s a lot to fill. Glenn and Debbie Gant's home is missing a roof. The windows blew out. The entire structure is totally open to the elements.

Yet the couple survived the storm.

So did their neighbors, the Mendez family.

“We were up in this bedroom right here where the chimney is," said Megan Mendez, “and then my husband, he starts screaming 'Run!' and we were all upstairs, we have five kids and we ran downstairs.”

Warriors of Whiteland:

They’re now staying in a hotel. Her youngest child needs oxygen and there’s no power here.

But there is a powerful sense of gratitude Menez has for these school volunteers.

“We just moved here in September so to see how the town of Whiteland is surrounding everybody, I’m glad to be here," she said. “All these people out here, shows you you’re in a good place.”

Warriors, helping Whiteland recover.

“You make the most of what you can control," Edens said, "and what you can control right now is cleaning up and helping people out."