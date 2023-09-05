Two charged in theft of $300,000 worth of gaming cards from Gen Con

IMPD said New York State Police assisted in confiscating the cards and they would be returned to Indianapolis as evidence.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are now charged with the theft of $300,000 worth of gaming cards stolen at Gen Con.

Thomas Dunbar and Andrew Giaume are both facing theft charges in Marion County.

At the end of August, the cards were recovered with the help of New York State Police.

According to court documents, the two men were seen on surveillance video Aug. 1 removing a pallet of Pastimes, Inc. cards, which included "Magic: The Gathering" and "Dungeons and Dragons" gaming cards.

The surveillance video showed the men moving the pallet to an area behind a black curtain. When it was seen again, the wrapping noting the items belonged to Pastimes, Inc. were removed.

Video then shows the men taking the hand cart into an elevator and then out to a parking garage. They later returned with an empty handcart.

Investigators were able to check video that showed the suspects' car license plate and learned it was a rental. Police were then able to learn Dunbar rented the car.

Police also received information that Dunbar and Giaume were the ones in the video images police released.

Detectives were able to learn the two lived in New York. Police then received a call from a New York attorney representing a person who had possession of the stolen cards. The attorney claimed his client bought the pallet for $4,000 and was not aware of it being stolen until they say the news reports.

Police also learned the contact information for Dunbar and Giaume that was registered with Gen Con was changed either the day the thefts occurred or in the few days following.

On Aug. 15, police were contacted by an attorney representing the two suspects.