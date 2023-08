It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Rural & New York streets, IMPD said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side Monday that sent one person to a hospital.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers answering a call about a shooting found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound at New York and Rural streets around 9 p.m.

The person was in critical condition when they were taken to an area hospital.