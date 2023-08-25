3 Indianapolis men arrested following deadly Marion shooting

The shooting happened Aug. 22 in the 1500 block of South Miller Avenue, near West 16th Street in Marion.

MARION, Ind. — Three Indianapolis men have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Marion on Tuesday.

On Aug. 22, Marion Police Department officers responded to the 1500 block of South Miller Avenue, near West 16th Street, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a victim, identified as 35-year-old Contrell Jackson, of Marion, in the road with a single gunshot wound to the head. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Friday, Marion police announced three men from Indianapolis – a 31-year-old and two 18-year-olds – were arrested on preliminary charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the case.

With assistance from Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis Violent Crime Task Force, Marion Police Department officers located a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the homicide at a home in the 2600 block of Ethel Avenue, near West 27th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

According to police, surveillance crews saw the three men arrested at the home. The 31-year-old man was stopped in the car and arrested on unrelated warrants. A search warrant was conducted at the home, and illegal narcotics were found.

One of the 18-year-olds was sitting on the porch at the home and stopped. He had an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery and was taken into custody.

The other 18-year-old ran from the scene into an abandoned house around three blocks away on 26th Street. He eventually surrendered to IMPD SWAT, police said. A backpack police said he threw while running was found with narcotics and a handgun, and he was taken to the Marion County Criminal Justice Campus along with the other two men.