IMPD: 1 dead in shooting on Wesleyan Road

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday, police said.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting late Tuesday on Indianapolis' northwest side.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 9000 block of Wesleyan Road, which is near West 86th Street and North Michigan Road.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson said officers investigating a reported shooting found a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, identified by police as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened in a parking lot next to a hotel, where police said a party had apparently been taking place.

Police haven't provided any information about a suspect, and it's not known if investigators have determined a motive in the case.