UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 critical in east Indianapolis shooting

IMPD officers found two victims of a shooting that reportedly happened at a gas station or convenience store Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people, one fatally, on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Ridgeview Drive, near East 10th Street and North Shadeland Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. They arrived on the scene and found an adult male inside a vehicle who had apparently been shot.

The victim is reported to be in critical condition, according to an IMPD spokesperson.

Police said a person was seen running west from the vehicle, but there is no description about that person. Police say they are searching for that individual.

Around the same time, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2400 block of North Pasadena Street, near East 21st Street and North Shadeland Avenue, and found an adult male who had been shot and was initially reported to be in critical condition. That victim later died from his injuries.

There is no report of a possible suspect or motive in the shooting, which police said happened at an unidentified gas station or convenience store. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.