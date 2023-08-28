ISP: Man shot on I-465 during possible road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after a man was shot during a possible road rage incident on Interstate 465 Sunday evening.
Around 9:45 p.m. Aug. 27, troopers were called to the area of the 53 mile-marker, just east of Interstate 65 on Indianapolis' southeast side, for a report of a person shot.
A trooper found a man with an apparent gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
The man was described by state police as stable when taken to a local hospital.
A preliminary investigation leads ISP detectives to believe the shooting "stemmed from a possible road rage incident along I-465."
Information on a possible suspect or suspect vehicle was still being gathered as of Sunday night, ISP said.
Detectives are asking anyone driving along I-465 near Emerson Avenue on Indianapolis' south side who may have witnessed the incident, or has a vehicle with a recording device, to contact Indiana State Police.