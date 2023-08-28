Muncie police make 2nd arrest in deadly block party mass shooting

A 29-year-old male was arrested on preliminary charges for his alleged role in the July 30 shooting.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A second person has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a block party in Muncie last month.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, both felonies, for his alleged role in the July 30 shooting at Willard and Hackley streets.

He was also arrested on active warrants.

The man is the second person arrested in the ongoing investigation. Earlier this month, 36-year-old John Vance Jr. of Yorktown was arrested and charged in the case.

Thirty-year-old Joseph Bonner was killed in the shooting at the block party, which injured 18 others, including a woman who was run over by a car while she tried to run from the scene.