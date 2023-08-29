42-year-old man found guilty of Lebanon triple homicide

Three people were found fatally shot in a Lebanon apartment on Sept. 8, 2021.

LEBANON, Indiana — A jury found a Thorntown man guilty in the killing of three people in a Lebanon apartment in 2021.

Chad Grimball, 42, was convicted of three counts of murder and a handgun charge.

The bodies of 20-year-old Grace Bishop, 21-year-old Brannon Martin, and 42-year-old Larry Stogsdill Jr. were found by an acquaintance in an apartment on Walnut Street in Lebanon on Sept. 8, 2021 The coroner later determined each victim died from a single gunshot wound.

A probable cause affidavit from Boone County reveals that DNA on cigarette butts collected from the kitchen ashtray in the apartment matched Grimball.

Court documents also state that cell records for Grimball and another person, who allegedly drove him to the crime scene, show their cell phones appeared to enter and exit the area of the apartment complex at the time when police believe the shootings occurred.

Video of Grimball reporting to the Boone County Probation Department the morning of the shootings showed he was wearing shoes with a tread pattern that is consistent with those left at the crime scene, according to court documents.

Grimball is already serving time for a conviction for intimidation, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.