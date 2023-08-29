Off-duty IMPD officer charged with domestic battery, strangulation

The incident happened Sunday around 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Wild Ivy Drive, near County Line Road and South Sherman Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, is facing multiple charges, including domestic battery and strangulation, in connection to an incident at a home on the south side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, IMPD officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving allegations of a possible assault in the 3500 block of Wild Ivy Drive, near County Line Road and South Sherman Drive, on the city's south side.

Detectives from IMPD's Special Investigation Unit also responded after learning one of the people involved was an off-duty IMPD officer.

Police arrested Glen Schmidt, of Indianapolis, on preliminary charges of strangulation, domestic battery and battery. He is being held at the Marion County Jail.

On Monday, Aug. 28, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office formally charged Schmidt with strangulation, domestic battery and battery resulting in bodily injury.

IMPD confirmed Schmidt is an 18-year veteran with IMPD and was most recently assigned to the Northwest District.