$300,000 worth of gaming cards stolen, IMPD asking for help identifying suspects

The two suspects were seen on camera removing a pallet of gaming cards and taking them to an unknown location.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are asking for help identifying two people of interest involved with the theft of $300,000 worth of gaming cards.

According to IMPD, the two suspects in the theft acquired a pallet jack and removed one pallet of gaming cards. The theft allegedly occurred before the opening of the day's events at Gen Con when vendors were setting up displays.

The suspects allegedly took the gaming cards to an unknown location.