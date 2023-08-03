Anderson woman sentenced to 57 months in prison for embezzling over $2M from former employer

Lisa Raines, 52, pled guilty to entering her fake business as a vendor her employer's payment system.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman, who was accused of stealing more than $2 million from a Carmel business, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

According to court documents, from March 2006 until November 2016, 52-year-old Lisa Raines was a senior finance technician for Seven Corners, a travel insurance business located in Carmel.

During her tenure, Raines was responsible for processing claims and releasing payments for disbursement. As part of her duties, Raines had access to the company’s payments systems.

In March 2006, around the time she started her role as a Senior Finance Technician for Seven Corners, Raines said she opened a bank account in the name of “L & B Tape, Co.,” a business that did not exist.

Raines was accused of entering her fake business as a vendor in Seven Corners’ payment system. Between 2006 and 2016 Raines made sixty-five payments from Seven Corners to her fake business, stealing $2,129,689 from her employer.

Raines then used the stolen money for her own personal use, according to court documents.

For example, in November 2011, court documents show Raines used money stolen from her employer to purchase a house in Anderson, Indiana for over $600,000.

In November 2015, Raines used stolen money to purchase Mardi’s Gras Too, a restaurant in Lapel, Indiana.