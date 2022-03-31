'He was doing his job' | Police, colleagues pulling for tow truck driver shot by stranded driver

Police said Matt Roberts was helping Joseph Jackson out on I-70 last Friday when Jackson shot him and drove off in his tow truck.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — People in Putnam County are rallying around tow truck driver Matt Roberts who was shot multiple times last Friday on I-70 near Plainfield.

"Why do these things happen? He was such a nice guy. He was doing his job. He works hard. He came out to help somebody. Instead of helping somebody, he got shot five times," said Putnam County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Scott Ducker.

What happened to Roberts, said Ducker, is a warning for people to watch out if they walk up to a stranger - in this case, a stranded driver. Roberts developed a friendly relationship with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department while working at Curtis Garage & Wrecker Service, assisting police with stranded motorists.

According to Indiana State Police, Roberts drove up to help a stranded driver.

That driver was Joseph Jackson, who had his 4-year-old daughter in the car.

Investigators said Jackson shot Roberts, grabbed his daughter, jumped into the tow truck and took off.

Roberts survived. Amazingly, his family said he's recovering, because the bullets missed his major organs.

"It is a miracle. He's a tough guy. He's going to fight to pull through," said Ducker.

Roberts' colleagues told 13 News he's a man of faith and a jokester.

"He's always got a joke or something funny to say. He's quick-witted. He knows what to say to get a smile on your face"