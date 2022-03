An adult was taken to a local hospital and a suspect is in custody, ISP said.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police and Hendricks County deputies are investigating after a person was shot along Interstate 70 in Hendricks County on Friday morning.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine said officers responded to the area of the eastbound rest park near the 64 mile marker, near South Center Street, to investigate a person shot.

One adult was transported to a local hospital and a suspect is in custody, Perrine said.