1 critically wounded in near northeast side shooting

Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Ingram Street, near Roosevelt Avenue and Dwight D. Eisenhower Highway.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

IMPD officers were called at around 4:15 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 1600 block of Ingram Street, near Roosevelt Avenue and Dwight D. Eisenhower Highway.

Officers arrived to find a person who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not identified the person who was shot or released any further information about the shooting.