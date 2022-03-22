1 dead in shooting on northeast side of Indianapolis

Officers responded to the shooting on Arthington Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed late Monday night in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 3600 block of Arthington Boulevard, near East 38th Street and North Emerson Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police found one person, an adult male, in a yard in critical condition with an apparent gunshot wound. He died a short time later at a hospital.

Police are investigating whether the shooting happened at another location.