1 dead in shooting on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed late Monday night in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.
Officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 3600 block of Arthington Boulevard, near East 38th Street and North Emerson Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Police found one person, an adult male, in a yard in critical condition with an apparent gunshot wound. He died a short time later at a hospital.
Police are investigating whether the shooting happened at another location.
If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.