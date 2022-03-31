Man arrested after shooting in Jackson County

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday evening west of Brownstown.

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Jackson County Wednesday evening.

The Sheriff’s Department said the 46-year-old man called 911 after he was shot at a home in the 500 block of South County Road 990 West.

After being shot, police said the victim drove himself to the intersection of U.S. 50 and 975 West.

Medics transported the man to Schneck Medical Center where he was later transferred to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Police said the man remains in critical condition.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Donald A. Fugett on an initial charge of battery with a deadly weapon.