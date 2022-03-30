Family of shooting victim pleads for help finding his killer

Derrick Williams Jr. was fatally shot on the east side of Indianapolis on Oct. 9, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is asking the community for help finding out who shot their son and why.

“He was a great guy who wanted to do better for the community and better for his family. In no way shape or form should he be gone at 25," said Derrick Williams Jr.'s father.

Williams' family said five months is too long to wait for answers to find out who killed their son.

“Our hearts are broken. Every single minute. We just want someone to come forward to tell us anything,"

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2021. Williams was driving to meet some friends but never made it. He was shot on the east side near North Mitthoefer Road and Chris Drive. His body was found in the intersection on the ground. No arrests have been made.

Now his parents are pleading with the community to help them get them answers.

“We will never be fully whole, but this is the step in the right direction to help us with the why and who. Somebody is dangerous out here. We know that for a fact. Whoever did that shouldn’t be out here," said Derrick Williams Sr.

The younger Williams owned a furniture store on the east side, where he enjoyed hiring people who needed help. His family remembers him being a giving person with a big heart, a warm smile, and gave the best hugs.

Williams was also an Army brat, with both parents serving in the military. His father retired from the service, but his mother, Sharron, is still on active duty. She said the tragedy has turned their lives upside down.

“I physically cannot go to work. I’ve been in the building maybe twice since I lost my son. We are a family that serves, but I don’t feel like I have any more fight in me because I need answers," she said.

Williams said his son had so much to live for, including a son.

"It is a loss to this world and definitely to us," he said.