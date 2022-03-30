1 dead in Castleton shooting

Police said the shooting happened near 96th and Allisonville Road around 10 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in Castleton.

Police said the shooting happened in the 9400 block of Timber View Drive, near 96th Street and Allisonville Road, around 10 a.m.

Medics took the victim to St. Vincent Hospital, where they were said to be in critical condition. Police later confirmed the victim died from their injuries.

Police said the person they believe is responsible for the shooting is in custody.