Shelburn man dies in off-road vehicle crash

Family members found Billy Alumbaugh pinned under a fallen tree Saturday, Nov. 13.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A 53-year-old man died in a crash on an off-road vehicle in Sullivan County Saturday.

Indiana Conservation officers went to a property near the 600 block of Orchard Street in Hymera around 4:45 p.m. Officers learned Billy Joe Alumbaugh, of Shelburn, had not returned home when expected and his family had gone out to find him.

While searching for him, Alumbaugh's family members found him unresponsive and pinned under a fallen tree. He was still on his amphibious off-road vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The DNR's investigation has determined the death was accidental. No foul play is suspected.