17 Indiana state parks closing for 4 days of deer hunts

The hunts are scheduled for Mondays and Tuesdays Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 29-30.
Credit: Paul - stock.adobe.com
A white-tailed deer buck

INDIANAPOLIS — Seventeen Indiana state park sites will be closing their gates to visitors for a pair of two-day deer hunts later this month. The hunts are scheduled for Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 29-30.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says wildlife biologists determine where the hunts are needed to ensure healthy habitats for native plants and animals. 

List of parks closing

  • Chain O’Lakes
  • Clifty Falls
  • Fort Harrison
  • Indiana Dunes
  • Lincoln
  • Ouabache
  • Pokagon
  • Potato Creek
  • Shakamak
  • Spring Mill
  • Summit Lake
  • Tippecanoe River
  • Turkey Run
  • Versailles
  • Whitewater Memorial
  • Cave River Valley
  • Trine

DNR reported that 1,243 deer were killed during last year’s state park hunts.

