17 Indiana state parks closing for 4 days of deer hunts

INDIANAPOLIS — Seventeen Indiana state park sites will be closing their gates to visitors for a pair of two-day deer hunts later this month. The hunts are scheduled for Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 29-30.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says wildlife biologists determine where the hunts are needed to ensure healthy habitats for native plants and animals.
List of parks closing
- Chain O’Lakes
- Clifty Falls
- Fort Harrison
- Indiana Dunes
- Lincoln
- Ouabache
- Pokagon
- Potato Creek
- Shakamak
- Spring Mill
- Summit Lake
- Tippecanoe River
- Turkey Run
- Versailles
- Whitewater Memorial
- Cave River Valley
- Trine
DNR reported that 1,243 deer were killed during last year’s state park hunts.