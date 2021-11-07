17 Indiana state parks closing for 4 days of deer hunts

The hunts are scheduled for Mondays and Tuesdays Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 29-30.

INDIANAPOLIS — Seventeen Indiana state park sites will be closing their gates to visitors for a pair of two-day deer hunts later this month. The hunts are scheduled for Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 29-30.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says wildlife biologists determine where the hunts are needed to ensure healthy habitats for native plants and animals.

List of parks closing

Chain O’Lakes

Clifty Falls

Fort Harrison

Indiana Dunes

Lincoln

Ouabache

Pokagon

Potato Creek

Shakamak

Spring Mill

Summit Lake

Tippecanoe River

Turkey Run

Versailles

Whitewater Memorial

Cave River Valley

Trine