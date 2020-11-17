Man impaled by deer antlers in off-road vehicle accident

The victim is recovering in a Cincinnati hospital.

DILLSBORO, Ind — An Indiana man was seriously injured Monday when he was struck in the torso by the antlers of a deer.

It happened when the man lost control of an off-road vehicle on a steep incline.

Indiana Conservation Officers said it happened around 2 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Fork Road, Dillsboro.

Earl Hagy, 63, of Dillsboro was using an ORV to retrieve a harvested deer, operating the vehicle in reverse when he lost control and was thrown from the vehicle. He was then struck on his right side by the deer's antlers.