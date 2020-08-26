DNR says black bear spotted near Indiana border

The Department of Natural Resources says a black bear has been spotted in Northern Kentucky and the bear could make its way to Indiana.

CLARK COUNTY, Indiana — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says a black bear has been spotted across the Ohio River from Clark County, Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says because bears are strong swimmers it is likely the bear will cross the river into Indiana.

“We are fortunate that a confirmed sighting was made just across our state line,” DNR mammalogist Brad Westrich said. “This sighting provides an opportunity for Hoosiers in the area to secure outdoor grills, trashcans, or pet and bird food. Black bears prefer to avoid humans and removing potential food sources goes a long way to prevent negative interactions,” Westrich added.

Residents are encouraged to report any sightings by calling DNR Law Enforcement at 812-837-9536.