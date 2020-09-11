Dearborn Co. man seriously injured in fall from hunting tree stand

Indiana DNR said the accident is the third involving an elevated tree stand in the southeastern part of the state in the last week.

AURORA, Ind. — A southeastern Indiana man was seriously injured in a fall from a tree while hunting Monday.

State conservation officers say 60-year-old Louis Gehring was either putting up or taking down his elevated tree stand when he fell about 23 feet to the ground. Gehring suffered severe injuries to both of his legs and possible internal injuries.

He was flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment.

The accident happened in the town of Aurora, which is along the Ohio River in Dearborn County.

Officers investigating the incident say Gehring was not wearing a safety harness when he fell. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources encourages hunters to practice safe hunting, which includes attaching yourself to a safety harness when hunting from an elevated position.