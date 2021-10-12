Sen. Braun supports push to reform bail laws

Braun sent a letter to state officials saying he supports the police union's push to place additional regulations on charitable bail organizations.

INDIANAPOLIS — Senator Mike Braun is entering the conversation on how to address violence in Indianapolis.

Braun, R-Indiana, said he is supporting a police union's push to address bail laws.

The congressman sent a letter to the governor, speaker of the house, the president pro tem and the president of the police union.

In the letter, he supports the union's push to place additional regulations on charitable bail organizations and suggested he may try to get Congress to limit federal funding available to those groups.

His team sent a statement, saying "we must not allow radical, soft-on-crime reform initiatives like The Bail Project to put Hoosier lives and law enforcement in danger"

The Bail Project recently came under fire after some of the people it helped later committed violent crimes, including the man recently accused of stabbing two IMPD officers.

The group responded to the letter, stating, in part: "The Bail Project is a charity that helps people who are too poor to afford bail and we exist to ensure they get equal access to the presumption of innocence, a fundamental right in our democracy."

The group says online it's helped more than 750 locals in Indianapolis

Bail recipients also receive court date reminders and referrals to social services, to try keep people out of the system.